Cops appeal for Chinese woman who fled to Beijing to dodge homicide charges to return to U.S after Porsche she was driving smashed into ditch and killed a passenger during high-speed crash

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Police in Washington state are calling for the driver who crashed her Porsche on a Washington state highway — while allegedly drunk — to return to the United States.

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Ting Ye, who has been charged with vehicular homicide, with bail set at $2 million.

Ye quickly fled to her home country of China before she could be apprehended by police.

She is accused of killing her passenger, 27-year-old Yabao Liu, after losing control of the high-powered car while traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph.

The accident sent the Porsche 911 flying into the air and somersaulted several times before coming to a stop in the bushes on September 30.

TCamera images show the enormous speed at which Ye was driving near 108th Ave NE and SR 520 in Bellevue. The police suspect that the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Liu and Ye had to be removed from the badly damaged vehicle. It is unclear what their relationship was.

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Ting Ye, who has been charged with vehicular homicide, with bail set at $2 million. It is believed that you have fled to China

New traffic camera footage showed the horrific moment Ye lost control of the white sports car on September 30 and the vehicle she was driving crashed.

Both Ye and Liu are from China and were in Washington for work, records show.

According to court documents, in the aftermath of the crash, a first responder noticed the “strong odor of alcohol coming from the suspect’s breath.”

Bellevue police believe Ye was released from Harborview Medical Center with minor injuries before crossing the international border into Canada and fleeing to China.

Her flight came just days before the King County Prosecutor’s Office filed vehicular homicide charges with a warrant for her arrest.

Since she is no longer in the country, Ye’s case has since been escalated and transferred to the US Department of Justice.

There is no extradition warrant between the US and China, meaning Beijing has no obligation to force Ye to return to America for legal proceedings.

In Washington, vehicular homicide carries a prison sentence of between six and a half years and eight and a half years.

Former US ambassador to China Gary Locke said: “The story is not over yet.”

He added: ‘Yes, she was able to avoid the arrest warrant, but if she were to ever travel to another country, let’s say to Europe, for business or pleasure, to an area, to a country that does have an extradition treaty with the United States. States, she will be flagged by Interpol if she enters that country and will be extradited to the United States if the U.S. government so desires.”

Pictured: The white sports car, believed to be driven by the Chinese woman, overturned and crashed after the collision

The mangled wreckage of the Porsche 911 after it flew off the highway at more than 100 miles per hour

Video footage shows the dramatic moment the car hit the side of the road and overturned

In Washington, vehicular homicide carries a prison sentence of between six and a half years and eight and a half years

Bellevue Police Department Public Information Officer Seth Tyler said, “Based on the skid marks and evidence left at the scene, it appears the car was traveling over 100 miles per hour.

“The vehicle struck the barrier there and was actually thrown into the air and hit the side of that bridge where it came to rest.”

Police also say Ye was released from the hospital unbeknownst to them, but was ordered to surrender her passport and not leave Washington state.

He said: ‘We have not been informed by hospital staff. I understand that due to her injuries she would not be released anytime soon, so we assumed she would remain in the hospital for some time.

‘The order was not yet in the system, she was not prohibited from leaving the country at that time, so unfortunately there was a delay.

According to court documents, after the crash, a first responder noticed the “strong odor of alcohol coming from the suspect’s breath.”

‘The warrant was not issued until a few days later, at which point she was due to appear in court last Tuesday, for which she failed to appear.

“We just want to make it clear to Ms. Ye that she is wanted for vehicular homicide. We want her to come back and talk to us.

‘There is an arrest warrant in the system. If she ever tries to enter the United States, she will be immediately arrested.

“We just want her to come back and sort this out so the victim’s family can move on.”

In a statement, Bellevue police said they were working with federal agencies and international law enforcement partners to arrest Ye.

They said: ‘It is imperative that she understands the seriousness of her situation and the potential consequences of avoiding legal proceedings.’

A warrant has since been issued for her arrest after Ye failed to show up for her arraignment.

If Ye were to reenter the US, the warrant would be issued and she would be arrested.

“Our plea is that she comes back and realizes there’s a grieving family involved in this,” Tyler said.

‘They really need to put an end to this. She can close this case by returning to the United States.”