EXCLUSIVE: Australia’s ‘most sexually active woman’ Annie Knight forced to attend Derby Day as a regular punter after ‘begging’ brands for an invite to exclusive birdcage

Annie Knight made headlines last month after revealing she was ‘Australia’s most sexually active woman, after admitting to sleeping with more than 300 men’.

But it looks like the adult content creator has turned heads again, but not for reasons you might expect.

The 26-year-old entertainer, who sells raunchy videos and photos to fans for $14.99 a month, was forced to attend Derby Day at the Melbourne Cup as a regular punter after failing to score an invite to one of the exclusive birdcages at the Melbourne Cup.

Sources told Daily Mail Australia the Gold Coast-based model spent days begging guests and industry brands for an invite.

Despite the setback, Annie did not let this setback discourage her.

She enjoyed the lively atmosphere of Derby Day and documented her day on social media.

In photos shared with her followers, Annie is all smiles, dressed to impress in a sultry black number with a daring neckline and delicate straps.

She was pictured holding a champagne glass and her hair was styled straight and parted in the middle.

In another photo shared to her Instagram, she poses for a bathroom selfie with a friend.

It comes just days after Annie proved her doubters wrong when she proved once and for all that she makes over $100,000 every month on OnlyFans.

Knight shared a video on TikTok with proof of her astonishing earnings.

After being accused of “lying” by some fans, she proved she was cashing in by sharing some of her last month’s income on the subscription site.

Using the shocking graph as the backdrop to her video, Annie said: “I felt like some haters would say I’m lying.

“This is from the last 30 days, September 19 to October 19, where I made $104,000 USD. That’s about $160,000 Australian.”

She continued, “I expect this to increase once we get the full month of October, I expect it to be around $134,000 USD which is about $200,000 AUD.

‘So I’m lying? No,” she added proudly.

However, it seems that the exorbitant amount of wealth Annie earns cannot prevent her from being dumped by one of her 300 annual lovers.

Known as ‘Australia’s most sexually active woman’, Annie revealed on Monday she was ‘ghosted’ by a lover when he learned she was not seeing him exclusively.

Annie took to TikTok and explained that the man dumped her due to recent media coverage of her unorthodox lifestyle.

“One of my regulars has been ghosting me since he saw all these news articles about me,” the OnlyFans creator explained.