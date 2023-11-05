Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Spring Hill car stolen with toddler in the back sparking frantic search

    By

    Spring Hill car stolen with toddler in the back sparking frantic search

    Woman allegedly stole car with child in the back
    She was taken into custody after the discovery of a car and a young child.

    By Freddy Pawle for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 12:59 a.m. EST, November 5, 2023 | Update: 1:42 a.m. EST, November 5, 2023

    A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a child in the backseat before taking off, sparking a wild chase.

    The car’s owner was just outside on private property on Saint Paul’s Terrace in Spring Hill, Brisbane, when the alleged attacker jumped in the car and drove off around midday.

    The car owner, whose child and phone were inside the car, allegedly got into another car and gave chase before interrupting the alleged attacker and arresting him.

    She then allegedly got out of the car and returned it to the owner.

    A group of strangers reportedly banded together to help stop a woman who allegedly stole a car with a toddler in the backseat (stock photo)

    The Courier Mail reports that a group of strangers then gathered to prevent the woman from leaving the scene, keeping her there until police arrived.

    A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed the child was found “unharmed” in the back of the car.

    “One person is in custody and is assisting police with their inquiries,” the spokesperson said.

    Investigations are ongoing.

    More soon.

