Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    News

    🔴 Live: At least 33 dead and dozens injured after Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp

    By

    Nov 5, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Israeli warplanes struck the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, killing at least 33 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strike came after Israeli PM Netanyahu rejected the US’s call for a “humanitarian pause” as Tel Aviv carries out its ground operation in Gaza. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Arab foreign ministers in Jordan on Saturday with the parties disagreeing on the need for an immediate ceasefire. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). 

