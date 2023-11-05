Molly McCann wins her pro grappling debut at Polaris 26 after submitting her opponent with an armbar… before emotional UFC star admits struggles with online hate in post-fight speech

UFC star Molly McCann made her professional wrestling debut at Polaris 26

‘Meatball’ won via armbar before giving an emotional speech after the fight

UFC star Molly McCann scored an impressive victory in her pro wrestling debut before delivering an emotional post-fight speech about her recent battles with online hate.

McCann, who boasts a professional mixed martial arts record of 13-6, made her wrestling debut at Polaris 26 in Southampton on Saturday night, taking on British MMA star Julia Scardone.

During the bout, ‘Meatball’ locked in an armbar on her opponent to secure the victory with almost eight minutes remaining.

The Liverpudlian fighter then gave an emotional post-fight speech in which she reflected on the recent online hate she has received following her back-to-back UFC defeats.

“I’m a little emotional because I’ve been flushed alive from my last two fights in the UFC,” McCann said.

“I’m sorry to be emotional, but it’s hard to pick up my chin every day and shut up (my critics).

“I’m just here at the mercy of everyone online to do something that I’m not very good at, or people think I’m not very good at. But here we are, I won.”

McCann has suffered back-to-back defeats in the UFC after losing via submission to both Erin Blanchfield and Julija Stoliarenko in the flyweight division.

Both losses came in the first round of the fight, prompting fans to reach out to question McCann’s wrestling skills.

The 33-year-old is expected to return to the UFC in early 2024 and has already teased fans with an update on her possible return.

McCann wrote on Instagram earlier this month: “Contract signed, redemption time.”

In July, McCann suffered a brutal first-round defeat to Julija Stoliarenko during the match UFC London’s co-main event.

‘Meatball’ was forced to tap within two minutes of the fight after her Lithuanian counterpart held an armbar in front of a packed O2 Arena.

It was a disappointing defeat for McCann, who barely got a chance to show off her impressive striking skills during the fight.