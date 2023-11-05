Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Egypt refuses to call ‘Israel’s’ attacks self-defense

    By

    Nov 5, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry relayed Egypt#39;s refusal on Saturday to legitimize quot;Israel#39;squot; actions as self-defense, as they are killing civilians of Gaza and are unjustified.nbsp;

    During a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi, Shoukry said, quot;There can be no justification for the deaths of civilians in Gaza … We will not accept attempts to justify these actions as a legitimate right to self-defense.quot;

    He further added that exploiting civilians as targets by quot;Israelquot; and its attempts to forcefully displace Palestinians quot;cannot be considered a right to self-defense.quot;

    On his part, Al-Safadi affirmed that other Arab nations echoed Shoukry#39;s view in refusing to consider quot;Israel#39;squot; actions quot;self-defense.quot;

    This follows yesterday#39;snbsp;high-profile meeting in Amman,nbsp;which hosted the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinian Authority tonbsp;coordinate a ceasefire in Gaza. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later joined in.nbsp;

    Blinken expressed pain over the killings of whom he called innocent Palestinians, yet only after he reiterated quot;Israel#39;squot; right to quot;defend itselfquot;, which means continued indiscriminate bombing.

    Not even past the light of day

    In the latest, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, confirmed shortly after midnight today that 47 individuals were martyred, and several have been wounded as a result of the massacre committed by the Israeli occupationnbsp;in Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp.

    Al-Qudra noted that a significant number of serious injuries had accumulated on the ground outside the emergency department of the Indonesian Hospital: adding that the majority of the martyrs and wounded from the Al-Maghazi massacre were children and women. — Al MAYADEENnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Austria sees rise in anti-Semitic attacks against backdrop of Israel-Hamas war

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Prince William blushes as adoring royal fan calls him ‘so handsome’ during walkabout in Singapore

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Chloe Madeley steps out with daughter Bodhi amid claims ex James Haskell ‘was partying in Ibiza with DJ lookalike weeks before marriage split’

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Austria sees rise in anti-Semitic attacks against backdrop of Israel-Hamas war

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Prince William blushes as adoring royal fan calls him ‘so handsome’ during walkabout in Singapore

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Chloe Madeley steps out with daughter Bodhi amid claims ex James Haskell ‘was partying in Ibiza with DJ lookalike weeks before marriage split’

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    My partner makes 4 times as much as me. How do we live together without me feeling like I live off him?

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy