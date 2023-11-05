Egypt refuses to call ‘Israel’s’ attacks self-defense

NNA – Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry relayed Egypt#39;s refusal on Saturday to legitimize quot;Israel#39;squot; actions as self-defense, as they are killing civilians of Gaza and are unjustified.nbsp;

During a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi, Shoukry said, quot;There can be no justification for the deaths of civilians in Gaza … We will not accept attempts to justify these actions as a legitimate right to self-defense.quot;

He further added that exploiting civilians as targets by quot;Israelquot; and its attempts to forcefully displace Palestinians quot;cannot be considered a right to self-defense.quot;

On his part, Al-Safadi affirmed that other Arab nations echoed Shoukry#39;s view in refusing to consider quot;Israel#39;squot; actions quot;self-defense.quot;

This follows yesterday#39;snbsp;high-profile meeting in Amman,nbsp;which hosted the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinian Authority tonbsp;coordinate a ceasefire in Gaza. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later joined in.nbsp;

Blinken expressed pain over the killings of whom he called innocent Palestinians, yet only after he reiterated quot;Israel#39;squot; right to quot;defend itselfquot;, which means continued indiscriminate bombing.

Not even past the light of day

In the latest, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, confirmed shortly after midnight today that 47 individuals were martyred, and several have been wounded as a result of the massacre committed by the Israeli occupationnbsp;in Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp.

Al-Qudra noted that a significant number of serious injuries had accumulated on the ground outside the emergency department of the Indonesian Hospital: adding that the majority of the martyrs and wounded from the Al-Maghazi massacre were children and women. — Al MAYADEENnbsp;

