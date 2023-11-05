Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Thousands demonstrate in Israel, increasing pressure on Netanyahu

    By

    Nov 5, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday in a demonstration by families and supporters of hostages held by Hamas, demanding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put forth more efforts to secure their release.

    Hundreds also demonstrated in Jerusalem to call for the resignation of Netanyahu, whom they consider quot;responsible and guiltyquot; due to shortcomings in managing the country.

    The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which called for the gathering in Tel Aviv in front of the Ministry of Defense, emphasized that quot;the families of hostages and the missing will not return to their homes until all hostages return to their homes.quot;

    Hadas Calderon, whose five family members were kidnapped, called on her government to quot;change its approach,quot; stating that she quot;wakes up every day for a new day of war, a war for the lives of my children.quot;

    Some participants expressed their determination to camp in front of the ministry until the hostages were returned. — LBC ENGLISH NEWS

    By

