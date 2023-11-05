Dina Broadhurst’s ex Max Shepherd, 30, goes Instagram official with Vanderpump Rules star Vail Bloom, 40 – and she looks a lot like his ex

<!–

Nude artist and model Dina Broadhurst’s ex-boyfriend Max Shepherd has gone Instagram official with Vanderpump Rules star Vail Bloom.

The property developer, 30, shared a gallery of loved-up photos on the social media site showing him and Vail, 40, shooting up a storm together at an estate.

One precious photo shows the beaming lovebirds swaying for the camera from their best angles, and another shows Vail kissing Max’s forehead.

The couple looks absolutely smitten with each other in the adorable photos of them enjoying quality time together after officially debuting their relationship.

‘My ocean. “Important meetings are planned by the souls long before the bodies see each other,” Max wrote in the photos.

Many of Max’s followers were quick to congratulate him on the exciting news.

‘So happy for you! You look beautiful together,” one person wrote, while another added, “Beautiful couple.”

Max seems to have a type when it comes to dating beautiful brunette women who are more than ten years older than him.

In June it was reported that Dina Broadhurst, 45, had split from Max, her toy boy boyfriend of four and a half years.

A source told Daily Mail Australia the glamorous Sydney socialite, who is good friends with cricketer Michael Clarke, was no longer involved with Shepherd.

Max “partied in Europe with friends and models” while nursing his heartbreak.

He shared several videos on Instagram of himself enjoying his time on a luxury yacht with his genetically blessed friends – with Dina noticeably missing from the festivities.

The couple, who built a new home together in Sydney, had been dating since 2018.

Max last appeared on Dina’s feed in February and he last posted a loved-up photo of the couple in December last year.

While the couple still follows each other on Instagram, Dina failed to publicly wish her ex-partner a happy birthday on social media as he celebrated in Ramatuelle, France, on a luxury yacht with friends.

Meanwhile, Dina also seems to have moved on as she was recently spotted with her multi-millionaire ex Tony Benjamin.