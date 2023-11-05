Bassil: I visited the Patriarch and we agreed that it is the duty of the House of Representatives to end the presidential vacuum and according to the Constitution

NNA – Headnbsp;of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebrannbsp;Bassil, wrote on the quot;Xquot; platform : ldquo;I visited the Patriarch at night and congratulated him on his safe return and informed him of the consultative round I had undertaken and its results.rdquo;

He continued:nbsp;quot;He encouraged me to complete the consultation, and we agreed that electing a president of the republic is the basis for reconstituting power, and the key to addressing crises and stopping the disintegration of institutions, and that any decision that violates the Charter and the Constitution is a further attack on the state and national partnership.quot;

Bassil added: quot;I also confirmed to the Patriarch our readiness to commit to a code of honor to support any president of the republic who is elected in an open election session, if an agreement on a comprehensive name is not reached soon, if this helps end the vacuum and stop the disintegration of the state.rdquo;

quot;We agreed that it is the duty of the House of Representatives to end the presidential vacuum quickly and in accordance with the Constitution,quot; he concluded.