Chad summons the Chargé d’Affairs at its embassy in Israel, Sahara Media

NNA – On Saturday, Chad summoned the Chargeacute; drsquo;Affairs at its embassy in Israel for consultations, in protest against the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Chadian Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as ldquo;the huge loss of civilian lives in Gaza,rdquo; calling for a ceasefire that would lead to a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue.

Chad and Israel have had diplomatic relations since the era of former President Idriss Deby, which developed during the period of his son, General Mohamed Deby, who visited Israel at the beginning of this year and met a number of officials there.

The Israeli aggression against Gaza continues for the 29th day in a row, leaving so far 9,500 martyrs, including 3,900 children and 2,509 women. — News Directory

