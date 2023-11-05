Abu Obeida says Resistance to make history, Al-Qassam posts footage

NNA – In an audio message, the military spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, announced that the resistance fighters had destroyed 24 Israeli military vehicles within the past 48 hours, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, and bulldozers, either completely or partially.

Al-Qassam Brigades Military Media published a video depicting unprecedented military actions, such as the targeting and destruction of 10 Israeli vehicles: including Merkava Tanks and Namer APCs.

Abu Obeida also added that the collective punishment strategy adopted by the occupation forces is a result of quot;the horrors they experience every hour when confronting our fighters on the field, since October 7thquot;.

The resistance fighters, he added, are engaged in asymmetric warfare that will be etched in history.

Abu Obeida confirmed that the resistance fighters are courageously fighting against the enemy#39;s tanks quot;in the north of Gaza City and its south, as well as in Beit Hanounquot;.nbsp;

quot;We targeted armored military vehicles in the southern axis of Gaza City with anti-tank guided missiles.quot;

He added that over the past two days, the resistance had targeted occupation forces entrenched in buildings with Yassine rockets.

The military spokesperson added that the resistance#39;s artillery continues to target the Israeli military forces and vehicles with mortar shells.

The resistance fighters, he noted, have left significant casualties among the occupation forces and continue to engage them in close-quarters combat.

Yesterday, it was reported that resistance fighters eliminated multiple Israeli occupation soldiers from point-blank range and destroyed several armored vehicles on axes of engagement.

Thermobaric rocket-propelled charges have seen more action as Resistance fighters target Israeli occupation forces positions who have taken residential buildings in the northern Gaza Strip as hiding places.

TBG-7 charges are intended to target infantry forces on the battlefield. Thermobaric charges are intended to disperse an amount of fuel in a limited area upon impact, that quickly ignites to form a scorching cloud of extreme heat and pressure. Such charges are much more energetic than other conventional explosives of equal weight.

Israeli military command had announced that four of its troops were killed in the northern Gaza Strip.

The four dead IOF soldiers belong to thenbsp;401st Brigade and the 460th Brigadeunder the occupation#39;s Armored Corps.

Al Mayadeenrsquo;s correspondent confirmed that the commander of the 52nd Battalion, belonging to the 401st Brigade was killed in confrontations north of the Gaza Strip.

The IOF admits to having 241 soldiers held captive in Gaza, and that the number is subject to change every day.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesperson for al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that the number of Israeli casualties is much larger than what has been officially announced, adding that the Resistance has destroyed what amounts to a Brigade of armored vehicles in Gaza.

The Resistance will continue to blow heavy blows to the Israeli occupation forces, as valiant fighters defend their homeland in stark resistance to a Western-Israeli war on Palestine. — ALMAYADEENnbsp;

