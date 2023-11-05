Qatar: ‘Israel’ heavy bombing preventing captive release from Gaza

NNA – Following the high-profile meeting in Amman on Saturday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry stated that although Doha is working to free captives in Gaza, bombing by ldquo;Israelrdquo; is complicating the process. nbsp; nbsp;

In a statement, the ministry said, ldquo;HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met here [in Amman] on Saturday with HE US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hellip; His Excellency also affirmed the continued efforts of the State of Qatar to mediate the release of the prisoners, pointing that the continued bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and complicates securing their releaserdquo;. nbsp;

The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinian Authority met in the Jordanian capital of Amman to work on implementing a ceasefire and stopping the bloodshed in Gaza. nbsp;

The Saudi statement on its partnbsp;explained that quot;Foreign Minister HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan participates in the Arab coordination meeting held in Jordan, to coordinate endeavors to reach a cessation of the Israeli war on Gaza and the humanitarian disaster it induces.quot; nbsp;

In solidarity and support, Russia previously relayed through Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that it stands with the joint decision of the Arab States regarding Gaza. nbsp; — AL MAYADEEN

