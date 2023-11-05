Warplanes Strike Gaza Refugee Camp as Israel Rejects US Push for Pause in Fighting

NNA – Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing at least 33 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strike came as Israel said it would press on with its offensive to crush Hamas, despite US appeals for a pause to get aid to desperate civilians.

The soaring death toll in Gaza has sparked growing international anger, with tens of thousands from Washington to Berlin taking to the streets Saturday to demand an immediate ceasefire.

Israel has rejected the idea of halting its offensive, even for brief humanitarian pauses proposed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his current tour of the region. Instead, it said that the besieged enclaversquo;s Hamas rulers were ldquo;encountering the full forcerdquo; of its troops.

ldquo;Anyone in Gaza City is risking their life,rdquo; Israelrsquo;s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said.

Large columns of smoke rose as Israelrsquo;s military said it had encircled Gaza City, the initial target of its offensive against Hamas. Gazarsquo;s Health Ministry has said more than 9,400 Palestinians have been killed in the territory in nearly a month of war, and that number is likely to rise as the assault continues.

Early Sunday, airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least 33 people and wounding 42, said Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesman for the Health Ministry.

He said first responders, aided by residents, were still searching the rubble for dead or possible survivors.

The camp, a built-up residential area, is located in the evacuation zone where Israelrsquo;s military had urged Palestinian civilians in Gaza to seek refuge as it focuses its military offensive in the northern areas.

Despite such appeals, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza, saying it is targeting Hamas fighters and assets everywhere. — ASHARQ AL AWSAT

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;