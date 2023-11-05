Margo Robbie proves she’s still a Barbie girl was she steps out in pink mini dress during lunch with husband Tom Ackerley and friends in Brisbane

<!–

Margot Robbie is back in Australia with her husband Tom Ackerley.

The Barbie star stepped out on Sunday for a lunch date with Tom and a group of friends.

She headed to Mr Percival’s in Brisbane, and the 33-year-old opted for a Barbie-inspired look.

Margot looked cute in the pink briefs with lace details around the bust, paired with a gold medallion.

The actress wore a pair of gold earrings and round sunglasses as she opted for a sleek makeup look.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of white flats and wore her blonde hair down past her face.

The sighting comes after Margot was called out for rejecting the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) Halloween costume guidelines.

Last week, the artists’ union advised its members to “choose costumes inspired by generic characters and not to” post photos of costumes inspired by notable content on social media.

But Margot ignored protocol and dressed up as vigilante V from cult film V For Vendetta when she attended the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on Friday.

Fans have called out the Australian actress for rejecting the costume guidelines, with one writing: ‘She’s treading a fine line with the costume…’

‘I thought actors weren’t allowed to dress up as characters? Look who she’s dressed as. Could it be symbolic or do you think with everything going on they are worried about stupid rules even if it could affect their bookings???’ said another.

“If Megan Fox is criticized, what’s different? No matter what anyone says, the first impression here is recognizably V For Vendetta,” wrote a third.

The Australian actress went completely incognito in costume as she arrived at the star-studded party.

Margot wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a tight sheath dress, a duster coat and heeled boots, while she completed her look with V’s famous bob wig.

Curiously, V for Vendetta – starring Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman – was released in 2006 on the same day as Margot’s hit film Barbie – March 17.

Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of Warner Bros. and DC Comics, owns the rights to the mask and receives compensation from the sale of each official mask.