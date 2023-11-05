Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Gallant warns Nasrallah against committing same ‘mistake’ as Sinwar

    By

    Nov 5, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has visited troops on Israel#39;s northern border with Israel and reiterated that Israel had no interest in engaging in a war there.

    quot;But we are prepared for every mission,quot; Gallant said in a statement.

    quot;Yahya Sinwar made a mistake and sealed Hamas#39; fate in Gaza and of Gaza,quot; he said of the militant group#39;s chief in Gaza.

    He said that if Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah makes quot;a mistake, he will determine Lebanon#39;s fate.quot;

    The Lebanon-Israel border has seen regular cross-border shelling over the past month, with firing between the Israeli military on one side and the powerful Hezbollah and its allies on the other.

    In his first speech since the Israel-Hamas war broke out four weeks ago, Nasrallah warned Friday that quot;all optionsquot; were open for an expansion of the conflict to Lebanon as he blamed the United States for the war in Gaza. — AFP

