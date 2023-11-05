Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Fans heap praise on Logan Paul for ‘saving Rey Mysterio’s life’ after he stopped the legendary wrestler from landing on his neck at Crown Jewel… before winning his first WWE title in Saudi Arabia

    By Dan Evans for Mailonline

    Published: 04:07 EST, November 5, 2023 | Updated: 04:35 EST, November 5, 2023

    Logan Paul not only earned the first major win of his wrestling career on Saturday night, he also earned the acclaim from WWE fans around the world.

    Paul won the US Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, defeating reigning champion Rey Mysterio.

    The 28-year-old used a pair of brass knuckles – which was illegal in the championship fight – to deliver a final blow to Mysterio before putting him on a three-count.

    However, earlier in the match, Paul seemingly saved the WWE legend from inflicting serious damage.

    As Mysterio tried to spin backwards, it looked like he was going to hit his head on the mat.

    Logan Paul claimed the first championship title of his career at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

    But Paul reacted quickly to catch the belt holder in mid-air before continuing the fight.

    It was only the YouTube star’s eighth match of his WWE career, but his quick thinking has earned him plenty of praise among fans.

    In the aftermath of his win, a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Fair play Logan, that could have been bad for Rey.”

    Another said: ‘Props to Logan Paul on that.’

    One fan went even further, suggesting that Paul’s actions would make him a popular figure among his wrestling peers.

    WWE fans were impressed with Paul’s quick reactions to prevent Rey Mysterio from causing serious damage to himself

    They posted, “Do you ever want to understand why Logan Paul has the respect of his peers in the wrestling world??? No one should have the ring consciousness that he does at this stage. He literally saved Rey Mysterio from serious injury here. Just great stuff.”

    Another described Paul as a “consummate professional” who “struggles like someone who wants to be there.”

    WWE’s chief content officer Triple H posed for a photo with Paul after the event and said, “Just eight matches into his career, @LoganPaul has cemented his place in the world of sports entertainment… and now he has the hardware to prove it.” Congratulations to your new United States Champion, “The Maverick” Logan Paul.”

    Paul recently scored a boxing victory against MMA fighter Dillon Danis – and with WrestleMania about six months away, he may be able to stay on WWE programming in the coming weeks.

