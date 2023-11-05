The Beckham’s former bodyguard dubs Victoria the boss of the household and says David’s Netflix documentary ‘is an accurate picture of their life’

<!–

David and Victoria Beckham’s former bodyguard Craig Ainsworth has called the Spice Girl ‘the boss of the household’.

The former Marine protected the couple’s family from 2013 to 2015 when they lived in Holland Park, London.

Speaking to The Mirror, the former bodyguard, who has protected the likes of Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence and Arnold Schwarzenegger, also said their documentary was an ‘accurate portrayal of their lives’.

He said, “I feel like most women are in charge and let us men be in charge half the time.

“David and Victoria are both very professional and have had so much security that we act as background noise for them, we are part of the furniture. David was charming.

He also talked about how David's Netflix documentary, titled BECKHAM, is an accurate portrayal of their lives

‘Victoria kept to herself: she would be with the children or at work, with the spotlight they were under, their children were well behaved.

“To have that level of fame and maintain their family unit, they must be doing something right.”

To pass himself off as Beckham’s bodyguard, Craig was pepper sprayed in the eyes, tackled an MMA fighter in training in the dark and had to sign a 50-year non-disclosure agreement.

Craig said the couple keep each other honest, and referenced the humorous moment in their documentary when David ridiculed Victoria for saying she was ‘working class’.

In the series, Victoria said she came from a working-class family, before David cheekily pointed out that her father took her to school in a Rolls-Royce.

In a clip about growing up, Victoria said: “We both come from families that work very hard, we are working class.”

When David heard the interview from another room, he poked his head around the corner and said, “Be honest!”

An excited Victoria replied: “I’m honest!”

David then asked her, “What car did your father take you to school in?”

She then started to answer, saying, “That’s what my dad did…” before interrupting and saying, “It only takes one answer!”

Posh then replied that it ‘wasn’t an easy answer’ before asking her again what car it was.

She then said: ‘It depends, but yes, in the 80s my father had a Rolls Royce!’ – before David replies ‘thanks’ and then leaves.

Viewers were quick to respond to the moment as someone joked: ‘Victoria Beckham is the queen of dry humour!’

Another said: ‘I love him humiliating her. As if her name was chic spice.’

A third wrote: “I love that he called her out!” while someone else said lmao he likes to humiliate her. They are the sweetest couple.’

Another wrote: ‘She is iconic. The delivery of her writing throughout the series is top-notch.”