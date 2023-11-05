Resistance intercepts enemy drone

NNA – At approximately 11:35 am today, the air defenses of the Islamic Resistance were able to shoot down an enemy drone with a surface-to-air missile, which large parts of it fell over the neighborhoods of the towns of Zabdin and Harouf.

Another drone had been flying since the morning hours over the airspace of Nabatieh, Harouf, Zibdine, Jebshit, Al-Duwair, Al-Sharqiya, and Al-Toul.

It was reported that the second drone left southern airspace afternbsp;the first was shot down.

