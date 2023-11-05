Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Blinken meets Palestinian president Abbas in surprise West Bank visit: Palestinian Authority

    By

    Nov 5, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a high-security surprise visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank Sunday, meeting with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, according to photographs released by the Palestinian Authority.

    The top US diplomat met with Abbas in Ramallah as global concern grows over rising violence in the occupied territory in tandem with the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza since October 7.

    Blinken has visited Israel since the start of the war, but this was his first trip to the West Bank. — ARAB NEWS

    By

