Pregnant woman sparks outrage after boasting about her ‘citizenship hack’: ‘New age colonialism’

A pregnant Australian who traveled to Central America to give birth so her family could obtain dual citizenship has been criticized for using “white privilege” with her “birth tourism citizenship hack”.

Instagram influencer Shannen Michaela posted a video promoting “Jus Soli” – Latin for right of the soil – meaning that citizenship of a country is based on being born there for more than 30 countries, including Costa Rica and the United States.

“Natural citizenship is the most accessible way to obtain an additional passport,” she said. “It’s an investment in your family, in your child’s future and in generations to come.”

But Michaela was accused of “new age colonialism” and being “privileged” in the comments under her Instagram post.

“It’s a serious ‘Which is classy if you’re rich, but trashy if you’re poor’ vibe,” another commenter wrote.

Instagram influencer Shannen Michaela (pictured with her baby) posted a video promoting “Jus Soli” – Latin for law of the soil – meaning that citizenship of a country is based on being there born.

The influencer explained how “birth tourism” meant traveling to a foreign country to give birth in order to “give your child a second citizenship at birth, even if, as a parent, you are not a resident of that country.” country “.

“In many countries, parents also obtain permanent residency and can access citizenship,” she said.

“It is essentially a legal form of immigration and 31 countries grant birthright citizenship in this way.”

Most of these 31 countries are in North, Central and South America and include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina.

The list also includes Caribbean countries, such as Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Lesotho in southern Africa and Fiji in the Pacific.

Holding up Costa Rican, British and Australian passports, Michaela said: “More and more people are leaving the West and looking for a plan B.

“With an extra passport, you always have somewhere else to go.”

She said getting a second citizenship was a “protection in case someone tries to restrict your freedom of movement”.

The Instagram star said it also has financial benefits for families because “you can choose which tax systems you want to be a part of and diversify your assets.”

Michaela encouraged people to use the citizenship hack more than once, saying “the freedom to travel is a personal freedom and the more passports you collect, the more opportunities you create for yourself and your family, including for generations to come.”

Shannen Michaela (pictured) was accused of “new age colonialism” and being “privileged” in comments under her Instagram post.

But his video and message mostly sparked anger online, with one poster saying “This is basically basic baby instructions for rich people.”

Another said it was “Like contraband, but babies? »

The fact that the influencer appears to be well off has offended many people, with one poster writing “If you’re rich it’s called Jus Soli and it’s seen positively, if you’re poor it’s called a baby d ‘anchorage and it is despised.’ on.’

Another said, “But when Hispanics do it, it’s bad.”

One of the most outraged posters spoke for many, writing: “So you’re going to use tax money from a country (that you NEVER contributed to) for your personal benefit (probably at least for middle class wealth)?

Michaela, holding up Costa Rican, British and Australian passports (pictured), said: “More and more people are leaving the West and looking for a plan B.”

“It seems quite financially abusive to the people who live in this country.”

The idea that Michaela was using “white privilege” in what she was doing also sparked many uncomplimentary comments.

“It’s crazy that white people can advertise how to have anchor babies in our Latin American countries, but as soon as Latinos try to enter white countries, they get shot on it at the border,” one wrote.

“Yeah, it’s only considered positive if you’re rich and privileged, baby,” said another.