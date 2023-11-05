Salma Hayek stuns in a metallic glitzy gown as she poses at the LACMA Art+Film Gala by Gucci in LA

<!–

Salma Hayek stunned in a stunning rose gold dress as she arrived at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday.

The actress, 57, made sure she turned heads as she showed off her sensational physique at the event, which was presented by Gucci.

Salma set pulses racing as she showcased her sensational hourglass figure in the glitzy metallic ensemble.

Joining her at the star-studded bash was her billionaire French husband Francois-Henri Pinault, 61.

She complimented her outfit with a red ring and opted for a statement earring, paired with a silver handbag.

Salma and Francois-Henri showed their love as they posed for a sweet photo together in the venue.

Notables from the art, film, fashion and entertainment industries gathered at LACMA for the twelfth annual Art+Film Gala honoring artist Judy Baca.

LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio co-chaired the event for the twelfth year in a row.

Proceeds from the annual Art+Film Gala will support LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming, while funding LACMA’s broader mission.

The couple have been married since 2009 and share daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 16.

Together, the couple co-parents four children. They are François Jr., 25, Mathilde, 22, Augustin, 16, and Valentina.

Francois-Henri met Salma in the spring of 2006 while attending a gala at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice.

Pinault had Francois Jr and Mathilde with French interior designer Dorothée Lepère. He then welcomed Augustin with supermodel Linda Evangelista. Next came Valentina, his only child with actress Hayek.

François-Henri is the son of the founder of Pinault SA, François Pinault, 86 years old. After launching in the 1960s, the company was then called Printemps-Redoute and then PPR, before finally changing its name to Kering in 2013.

The successful French businessman handed over management of his companies to his son in May 2003, and his son is now worth an estimated $33.5 billion, thanks to the success of the family’s many businesses.

Francois-Henri, 61, has been chairman and CEO of Kering since 2005 and president of Groupe Artémis since 2003. Under his leadership, the retail conglomerate PPR was transformed into the luxury fashion group Kering.