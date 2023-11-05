Israeli minister suggests nuking Gaza

NNA -Israeli quot;Heritagequot; Minister Amihai Eliyahu says nuking the Gaza Strip is on the table in light of the ongoing aggression on the Palestinian people.

The extremist Otzma Yehudit minister was asked in an interview withnbsp;Radio Kol Beramanbsp;whether an atomic bomb should be dropped on Gaza, to which he replied by saying it was quot;one of the possibilitiesquot;.

Eliyahu also underlined that he was staunchly opposed to anynbsp;humanitarian aidnbsp;making its way to Gaza, a statement which he backed by saying, quot;We wouldn#39;t hand the Nazis humanitarian aid.quot;

quot;There is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza.quot;

He is also eyeing Gaza with greed, saying he is in favor of the Israeli occupation taking control over the territory, as well as restoring the settlements that had been there before the Israeli occupation was forcibly expelled from there through armed struggle over a decade ago.nbsp;

Eliyahu sees that the northern Gaza Strip has no right to exist, and when asked about the fate of the Palestinian people, he said they could quot;go to Ireland or deserts. The monsters in Gaza should find a solution by themselves.quot;

Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas condemned the Israeli minister#39;s comments, underlining that they are proof of thenbsp;fascist naturenbsp;of the Israeli regime.

Finally, he underlined that anyone who waves the Palestinian flag quot;shouldn#39;t continue living on the face of the earth.quot;

Fascist sentiment

Eliyahu is not alone, as this sentiment of eradicating Palestinians and that Israeli lives matter more than those of Arabs is commonplace in an entity where Zionist supremacy is prevalent. For example, Police Ministernbsp;Itamar Ben-Gvirnbsp;had previously stated that his and his family#39;s rights to safe travel in the occupied West Bank are more essential than Arabs#39;, downplaying a fatal run of killings in Arab villages.

During an interview with quot;Israel#39;squot;nbsp;Channel 12nbsp;in August, Ben-Gvir referred to the West Bank by its Biblical name, citing that his right, quot;and my wifersquo;s and my childrenrsquo;s right, to get around on the roads in Judea and Samaria is more important than the right to movement for Arabs.quot;

Although the news comes as no surprise, Ben-Gvir has previously called on the Israeli government tonbsp;launch a large-scale military operationnbsp;in the occupied West Bank, adding that occupation forces must quot;eliminate terroristsquot; – in reference to Palestinians defending their occupied lands.

He blatantly told Mohammad Magadli, the Arab journalist and interviewer of the channel, quot;Sorry Mohammad, But thatrsquo;s the reality. Thatrsquo;s the truth. My right to life comes before their right to movement.quot;

Moreover, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in June that quot;Israelquot; needs to quot;eliminate [the Palestinians#39;] aspirationsfor a state.quot; — AL MAYADEENnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;