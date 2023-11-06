Blinken warns of “forced displacement” of Palestinians in Gaza violence to which Palestinians are exposed in the West Bank

NNA – United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, warned today against the quot;forced displacementquot; of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, following his meeting with President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to what a US State Department spokesman told Agence France-Presse.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the two sides also discussed quot;the need to stop acts of violence carried out by extremists against Palestinians in the West Bank,quot; referring to settler violence that caused the death of a number of Palestinians during the past month in particular.

Blinken#39;s unannounced visit to Ramallah is his first since last October 7.

