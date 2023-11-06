Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Blinken warns of “forced displacement” of Palestinians in Gaza violence to which Palestinians are exposed in the West Bank

    By

    Nov 5, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, warned today against the quot;forced displacementquot; of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, following his meeting with President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to what a US State Department spokesman told Agence France-Presse.

    State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the two sides also discussed quot;the need to stop acts of violence carried out by extremists against Palestinians in the West Bank,quot; referring to settler violence that caused the death of a number of Palestinians during the past month in particular.

    Blinken#39;s unannounced visit to Ramallah is his first since last October 7.

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Marcus Rashford tells Man United fan channel to ‘STOP spreading malicious rumours’ in response to video asking whether the forward’s Old Trafford future was ‘in doubt’

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Bad breath? Experts reveal how to tell if it’s a sign of a GUT problem

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    This dainty $13,000 EV is beating Tesla in Japan. Owners say it’s better at narrow roads and city driving.

    Nov 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Marcus Rashford tells Man United fan channel to ‘STOP spreading malicious rumours’ in response to video asking whether the forward’s Old Trafford future was ‘in doubt’

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Bad breath? Experts reveal how to tell if it’s a sign of a GUT problem

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    This dainty $13,000 EV is beating Tesla in Japan. Owners say it’s better at narrow roads and city driving.

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Pret a Manager’s CEO started out making $3 an hour at McDonald’s when he was 16

    Nov 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy