Chloe Madeley steps out with daughter Bodhi amid claims ex James Haskell ‘was partying in Ibiza with DJ lookalike weeks before marriage split’

Chloe Madeley appeared in good spirits as she stepped out in Hampstead with her daughter Bodhi on Sunday following her break-up with James Haskell.

The TV personality, 36, was all smiles in a casual ensemble as she cradled Bodhi, 15 months, on her hip.

The personal trainer, who recently stepped out with 38-year-old James to spend time with Bodhi on Friday, was solo on this occasion.

She looked happy and relaxed in her V-neck sweater and burgundy sweatpants, but tried to keep a low profile with a beige hat.

Chloe was pictured putting Bodhi into her car seat before heading out together.

The outing comes after James was spotted partying in Ibiza with a Chloe lookalike just weeks before they announced their split.

The former England rugby player was pictured with Chloe McLennan all summer while sharing a booth at the Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza.

According to a source for The sunChloe, also known as DJ Loeca, shared some industry advice with James.

The source revealed that people knew James’ career change was taking a toll on the relationship as he was often away from home, saying: ‘James and Chloe met on the DJ circuit in Ibiza.

‘It’s no secret that James’ new career choice has taken a toll on his relationship and caused arguments at home.

‘He was away a lot, forging his new brand, while she was in Britain as a mother to their 13-month-old daughter.’

MailOnline has contacted a representative for James Haskell for comment.

Chloe confirmed she had split from James in a joint statement released last week.

Rumors mounted after Chloe was spotted without her wedding ring while out with friends, so the couple decided to share the news to avoid further speculation.

In a joint update shared on Instagram, they announced: “Chloe and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September 2023.

“We were not planning to release a statement at this time – especially while the television show was airing – but the continued speculation about our marriage has unfortunately forced our hand.”

The couple recently released a new reality TV series called Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair.

In recent scenes from their new reality show, he bore the brunt of Chloe’s frustration after flying to Ibiza for a DJ gig – where he was pictured partying with a group of bikini-clad dancers.

James documented the job on social media and was surrounded by scantily clad women, leaving his wife, who was back in Britain, less than impressed.

After seeing the photos, she raged: “He’s uploading on Instagram videos and pictures of all these girls, and I was like, ‘I’m going to kill you.’ I’ll fly to Ibiza and kill you’.

“He posted videos of him with a lot of girls in thongs” because he thinks he looks cool on social media. I’m like you’re a*** and you make me look like an a**. Stop it.’

However, she did admit, “But he loves it. Honestly, at least he’s having fun. You know what I mean.’

Chloe looked after Bodhi at home while James was DJing in Ibiza, which he has been doing since retiring from professional rugby.

She said: “I think there is an element of him missing Bodhi. Not me. Definitely not me. But actually he misses Bodhi, and I think he feels a little guilty.”

During a recent interview, James revealed that he had “a few arguments” with his wife after extending his DJ trip.

An island interview with the former rugby player was published earlier this month, days after he was forced to deny any wrongdoing when photos emerged of him looking cozy with a mystery blonde on a night out in London.

Speak with UnfilteredJames revealed that Chloe thinks his trips to Ibiza are a ‘vacation’ for him, and she was furious when he extended his work trip by a few days.

James admitted: ‘My wife thinks DJing in Ibiza is a holiday, it’s a job. We’ve had a few arguments about it. I mean, she’s very supportive, but sort of extending your trip with a few extra days will probably take a little effort.’

The retired athlete said the trip had to be extended, explaining: “I I have to do an interview with you and I have a boat trip later.’