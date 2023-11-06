Prince William blushes as adoring royal fan calls him ‘so handsome’ during walkabout in Singapore

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Prince William apparently blushed after a royal fan called him “so handsome” upon his arrival in Singapore earlier today.

The heir to the British throne, who is visiting the island for the third annual Earthshot Prize, was greeted by hundreds of adoring fans as he stepped out at Jewel Changi Airport.

William, 41, received a rock star welcome from the public, with royal fans waving Union Jack flags and holding up homemade signs – but one person in particular made the royal smile after he described as “so beautiful”.

During his walk, the father-of-three was shaking hands with those waiting when a man made a remark about William’s “handsome” appearance.

William gave a modest response as he chuckled to himself and appeared to blush as he continued to shake hands with those waiting.

William looked dapper in a crisp black suit, which he paired with a navy tie for his appearance today.

Since Armistice Day is approaching on November 11, William paid tribute to those who fought in the world wars by pinning a Remembrance Day poppy to his blazer.

The Prince of Wales chatted to children and took selfies with those crowding outside the airport, as he walked with Sim Ann, the country’s foreign minister.

The eco-royal received praise from a finalist for the prestigious award, who said William was “the biggest cheerleader on the planet”.

During his four-day trip around the Asian island, he will announce the next group of companies and inventors to receive £1 million at the prestigious awards, and speak to previous winners.

Unlike previous years, when William and Kate attended ceremonies in Boston and London hand-in-hand, this year the Princess of Wales will stay at home with her children, helping George study for important exams.

Ten-year-old Prince, who is in Year 6 at Lambrook Preparatory School in Berkshire, will likely sit entrance exams for his future private school and be tested in maths, English and verbal reasoning.

Upon arrival at the airport, he was shown the Jewel, a nature-themed resort located in the terminal.

Prince William was greeted by hundreds of excited royal fans as he arrived in Singapore today, including an eight-month-old baby girl.

The Prince of Wales arrived at Changi Airport on Sunday to cheers from crowds waving placards, waving Union Jack flags and holding photos of his late mother, Princess Diana.

He chatted with children and took selfies with those eagerly lining the airport, as he walked with Sim Ann, the country’s foreign minister.

To officially mark Earthshot’s arrival in Singapore, the 40-metre Jewel Rain Vortex, the world’s largest indoor waterfall, will be lit and illuminated green.

Opened in 2019, Jewel is a nature-themed entertainment and retail complex surrounded and connected to one of Changi Airport’s passenger terminals.

Upon arriving in Singapore, William took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his excitement at being back on the island.

He wrote: “Hello Singapore. It’s fantastic to be back in Singapore for the Earthshot Prize ceremony this year, after eleven years. Singapore’s bold vision to be a leader in environmental innovation sets the standard for others to follow.

“I thank the people of Singapore for welcoming us this week. Let’s all be inspired by the fantastic work being done here as we celebrate this year’s Earthshot Prize finalists.

As William arrived on the continent, Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, founder and chief executive of UK-based Earthshot winner ENSO, praised the royal for ‘following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather’ to repair the planet.

The awards will see five category winners each awarded £1 million to scale their environmental ideas.

William will be heavily involved in Earthshot Week, a series of events bringing together companies and investors with past winners and current finalists to accelerate their solutions.

This year’s Earthshot Prize will be the first ceremony William will attend without his wife, the Princess of Wales.

The Earthshot Awards ceremony on November 7 will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor and producer Sterling K Brown and actress Hannah Waddingham.

Bebe Rexha will perform, award-winning director and producer Donnie Yen will announce one of five winners and Earthshot Prize Council member Sir David Attenborough will make a video appearance during the broadcast.

The awards, which aim to recognize solutions to ‘fix’ the planet, will see five category winners each awarded £1 million to bring their environmental ideas to scale.