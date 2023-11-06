Demonstrations in Argentina and Chile denouncing the continued Israeli aggression against Gaza

NNA – The countries of Argentina and Chile witnessed massive demonstrations, denouncing the continued Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, and the continued perpetration of genocide against our people, according to the Palestinian News Agency ldquo;WAFAquot;.

Tens of thousands participated in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, in a demonstration called by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Perez Esquival, Palestinian and Arab institutions, political parties, and civil society organizations, in solidarity with our people in the Gaza Strip, and against the genocidal war to which they are being subjected, quot;WAFAquot; reported.

Thousands also took part in a similar demonstration in the Chilean capital, Santiago, denouncing the Israeli massacres against innocent citizens, and demanding an immediate ceasefire and adherence to the rules of international humanitarian law and all international conventions.

The participants alsonbsp;denounced the positions of the United States and some Western countries that provide political and military support to the occupying state in committing its heinous massacres in the Gaza Strip.

