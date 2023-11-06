Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    France calls for an “immediate humanitarian truce” in the war between the occupation forces and Hamas

    By

    Nov 5, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called today for an quot;immediate humanitarian trucequot; on the thirtieth day of the war between the Israeli enemy and Hamas, according to Agence France-Presse.

    The Foreign Minister said after a meeting with her Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in Doha, ldquo;An immediate, sustainable and permanent humanitarian truce is absolutely necessary and must be able to lead to a ceasefire,rdquo; noting that ldquo;France is working to adopt a text in this regard in the United Nations Security Council, which has been divided on this issue since the beginning of the war.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Marcus Rashford tells Man United fan channel to ‘STOP spreading malicious rumours’ in response to video asking whether the forward’s Old Trafford future was ‘in doubt’

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Bad breath? Experts reveal how to tell if it’s a sign of a GUT problem

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    This dainty $13,000 EV is beating Tesla in Japan. Owners say it’s better at narrow roads and city driving.

    Nov 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Marcus Rashford tells Man United fan channel to ‘STOP spreading malicious rumours’ in response to video asking whether the forward’s Old Trafford future was ‘in doubt’

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Bad breath? Experts reveal how to tell if it’s a sign of a GUT problem

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    This dainty $13,000 EV is beating Tesla in Japan. Owners say it’s better at narrow roads and city driving.

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Pret a Manager’s CEO started out making $3 an hour at McDonald’s when he was 16

    Nov 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy