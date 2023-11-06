France calls for an “immediate humanitarian truce” in the war between the occupation forces and Hamas

NNA – French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called today for an quot;immediate humanitarian trucequot; on the thirtieth day of the war between the Israeli enemy and Hamas, according to Agence France-Presse.

The Foreign Minister said after a meeting with her Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in Doha, ldquo;An immediate, sustainable and permanent humanitarian truce is absolutely necessary and must be able to lead to a ceasefire,rdquo; noting that ldquo;France is working to adopt a text in this regard in the United Nations Security Council, which has been divided on this issue since the beginning of the war.rdquo;

nbsp;

========