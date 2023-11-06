Prince Harry and King Charles ‘Don’t Speak Much, if at All,’ Source Says

Toby Melville/Reuters

Charles can’t forgive Harry’s attacks on Camilla

Prince Harry and King Charles are reportedly barely speaking as the king continues to harbor resentment at his son for his attacks on his wife, Queen Camilla, made in Harry’s book Spare. In an article for the Daily Telegraph, that paper’s associate editor Camilla Tominey cites a “well-placed insider” as saying: “Communications between the king and Prince Harry remain pretty poor. They don’t speak much, if at all.”

