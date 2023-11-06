Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    Norwich 1-3 Blackburn: Sammie Szmodics's brace and Thrhys Dolan's goal lead Rovers to comfortable win at the Canaries

    By

    Norwich 1-3 Blackburn: Sammie Szmodics’s brace and Thrhys Dolan’s goal lead Rovers to comfortable win at the Canaries

    Sammie Szmodics scored twice in Blackburn’s 3-1 win over Norwich City
    Thrhys Dolan got the first for Rovers, while Gabriel Sara got a consolation goal
    Major debates about Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal continue It’s all Kicking Off podcast

    By Tara Anson-walsh for Mailonline

    Published: 09:01 EST, November 5, 2023 | Updated: 09:04 EST, November 5, 2023

    Sammie Szmodics scored twice for Blackburn Rovers as they beat Norwich City 3-1 in their Championship match at Carrow Road.

    Thrhys Dolan set up the opening goal for Rovers, before Szmodics scored one goal in each half to put the visitors in control.

    Blackburn’s Scott Wharton was sent off after 54 minutes and Gabriel Sara scored a consolation goal for Norwich in stoppage time, but it ended comfortably in Rovers’ favor on the day.

    Sammie Szmodics scored twice for Blackburn Rovers as they beat Norwich City 3-1

    Norwich 1-3 Blackburn: Sammie Szmodics’s brace and Thrhys Dolan’s goal lead Rovers to comfortable win at the Canaries

