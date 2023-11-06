Norwich 1-3 Blackburn: Sammie Szmodics’s brace and Thrhys Dolan’s goal lead Rovers to comfortable win at the Canaries

Sammie Szmodics scored twice in Blackburn’s 3-1 win over Norwich City

Thrhys Dolan got the first for Rovers, while Gabriel Sara got a consolation goal

Sammie Szmodics scored twice for Blackburn Rovers as they beat Norwich City 3-1 in their Championship match at Carrow Road.

Thrhys Dolan set up the opening goal for Rovers, before Szmodics scored one goal in each half to put the visitors in control.

Blackburn’s Scott Wharton was sent off after 54 minutes and Gabriel Sara scored a consolation goal for Norwich in stoppage time, but it ended comfortably in Rovers’ favor on the day.

More to follow…