Rebel Wilson celebrates as her baby daughter Royce turns one – after revealing she wants more children

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rebel Wilson’s little girl has reached her first milestone birthday.

The Australian actress celebrated the fact that her daughter Royce turned one year old with a post on Instagram on Sunday.

In the image, she held the baby up in a church as mother and daughter exchanged loving smiles.

“Happy 1st birthday baby,” the Pitch Perfect star wrote in the caption alongside the sweet photo.

Rebel recently opened up about the possibility of adding another child to her family.

Rebel Wilson’s little girl (pictured) has reached her first milestone birthday. The Australian actress celebrated the fact that her daughter Royce turned one year old with a post on Instagram on Sunday

The 43-year-old artist said she had considered the idea of ​​becoming a mother of two during an interview. E! News which was released on Saturday, and also stated that she is considering undergoing IVF treatment.

The star, who recently spoke about her attraction to women, also noted that it was fine for her to be a mother of one child if she couldn’t welcome another child into her life.

Wilson began by saying that she had often considered welcoming a sibling for her daughter Royce, who was one year old.

She said: ‘I’m definitely thinking about it, yes. I would like to have another child.’

Rebel recently opened up about the possibility of adding another child to her family

The Jojo Rabbit actress, who welcomed her first child via a surrogate mother, also spoke about the potential difficulty of having a child.

‘It’s just like: is that possible? I have to do IVF. We’ll see how it goes,” the artist said.

Wilson concluded by saying that she was still happy to be a parent, regardless of the size of her family.

“Royce is such a wonder. And if she’s my only child, then that’s great,” she noted.

The performer shares her daughter with her fiancé Ramona Agruma, whom she first met in 2021. All in the photo

The performer shares her daughter with her fiancé Ramona Agruma, whom she first met in 2021.

The pair eventually started dating and they made their red carpet debut in March last year.

Wilson then revealed that she welcomed Royce via surrogate in November.

The actress shocked many when she announced her engagement via Instagram last February.