    Abbas sets a “condition” for the return of the Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip

    NNA – During his meeting with United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Sunday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas linked the return of the Palestinian Authority to administering the Gaza Strip to a ldquo;comprehensive political solutionrdquo; to the conflict, according to Sky News Arabia.

    Abbas said during his meeting with Blinken for the second time since last October 7: ldquo;The Gaza Strip is an integral part of the State of Palestine, and we will bear our full responsibilities within the framework of a comprehensive political solution for both the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.rdquo;

