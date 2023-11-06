Are you unwittingly turning your teeth YELLOW? Dentist reveals three things that may be damaging your gnashers

<!–

Yellowing teeth is a common insecurity for many people, which is why toothpastes and whitening treatments are so popular.

However, it can be tricky to identify the cause: there are a multitude of things that could be causing your teeth to turn yellow, and sometimes you actually need to do the opposite of what you think you should do.

Dr. Surina Sehgal (@drsurinasehgal on TikTok), a dentist from the UK, has shared the top three mistakes you could be making that are causing your teeth to turn yellow.

The video has been seen by more than 88,000 people in just three days.

She told viewers: ‘Here are three things you are doing that are making your teeth yellow. My name is Doctor Surina, I am a dentist and I will tell you how to save her teeth. Read on to learn her best tips.

Brushing your teeth too hard

The first common mistake people make is brushing their teeth too hard; In reality, it can do more harm than good.

Dr Surina explained: ‘Brushing your teeth too hard and using excessive pressure with the toothbrush can wear down the enamel.

‘Now, your enamel layer is very white, the layer beneath the enamel is called dentin and it is very yellow in color.

“Therefore, using excessive force over time will wear away the enamel layer and expose the layer of yellow dentin underneath, making your teeth look more yellow.”

Drink carbonated drinks

He then warns viewers that soda is another major problem that prevents teeth from being bright white.

She said: “Drinking fizzy drinks is the worst for your teeth due to its acidic nature.”

“Again, it will cause erosion and thinning of the enamel, exposing the yellow layer of dentin underneath.”

Use a whitening toothpaste

The dentist’s third tip is the most impactful and rectifies a common mistake.

She told viewers: “Number three is using a whitening toothpaste – this one may surprise you.”

‘Whitening toothpastes contain very small abrasive particles that help remove surface stains.

“But excessive use can thin enamel and expose dentin.”

So while they may seem like a good solution to the problem in the short term, you don’t want to use them too much or it will only make your teeth yellower.

One viewer questioned that if all these things are wrong, how can you actually whiten your teeth?

Dr Surina replied: ‘Avoid all these things. Maintain good oral hygiene: brush, floss, etc. If you want a more drastic change, try whitening with a dentist.

Another viewer agreed: “Using too much whitening toothpaste is not a good idea.”

One user asked: “Is baking soda safe for brushing your teeth?” – Surina warned that it is the same as carbonated drinks: ‘It is abrasive so it can wear down the enamel. I would avoid it.’

Someone else asked, “Does the enamel layer repair itself?” to which the dentist replied ‘Once the enamel is gone, it’s gone!’ However, you can strengthen it.”

Another wanted to know if it would be useful to use a straw with fizzy drinks.

The dentist advised: ‘Yes, the straw helps limit contact with your teeth, but I would still avoid fizzy drinks as much as possible! It’s the worst thing for your teeth.’