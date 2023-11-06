Environment Minister: We will file a complaint against the scorched earth policy the Israeli enemy’s use of phosphorous shells

NNA – Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin wrote today on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;4.6 million square meters (462 hectares) were burntnbsp;by the Israeli enemyrsquo;s shells and phosphorus weapons on the border towns in southern Lebanon, which ignited more than 100 fires that spread over vast forest areas that havenbsp;high environmental importance, including agricultural lands and tens of thousands of olive trees.quot;

He added: quot;We will file a documented complaint against the scorched earth policy and the use of phosphorus shells pursued by the Israeli enemy.quot;

======== R.Sh.