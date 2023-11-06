Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemns the calls of the enemy minister to use a nuclear bomb in Gaza

NNA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the statements of the Israeli Minister of Heritage, Amichai Eliyahu, calling for striking the Gaza Strip with a nuclear bomb and annihilating it as one of the options to eliminate the Hamas movement, according to Sky News Arabia.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry statement said: ldquo;We condemn the barbaric racist statements that one of Netanyahursquo;s partners in the ruling coalition, the fascist Heritage Minister Eliyahu, dared to make regarding his call to strike the Gaza Strip with a nuclear bomb and annihilate it, and we consider it a frank declaration and a clear acknowledgment of what the occupying state is doing against our people throughout the Palestinian geography, specifically the massacres committed daily against civilians in the Gaza Strip.rdquo;

The Foreign Ministry added that these statements are considered quot;a clear reflection of the incitement campaigns called by the ruling authorities in Israel to destroy the Gaza Strip and displace its residents,quot; and quot;a strong blow to all countries that call on Israel to abide by international law, the principles of human rights, and the protection of civilians.quot;

The Ministry affirmed that the calls ldquo;are an extension of the positions and policies of the Israeli enemy, which denies the presence of the Palestinian on hisnbsp;land, refuses to recognize his rights, and evades paying peace benefits and adhering to the resolutions of international legitimacy…It also translates the war of annihilation that the occupation army has been waging on a foreign sector for 30 days and the tons of bombs and explosives that it has dropped every day, on top of safe families inside their homes.rdquo;

