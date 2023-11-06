Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire in Gaza: I beg you to stop the killing

    Nov 5, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Pope Francis renewed his call on Sunday to stop the war between Israel and the Palestinians, release the hostages, and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, as the situation there is very dangerous, according to Sky News Arabia.

    He said: quot;I beg you to stop shooting, and I hope that all possibilities will be studied to avoid the expansion of the conflict, treat the injured and bring aid into Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is very dangerous, and release the hostages immediately.quot;

    The Pope has called several times since the outbreak of war after the attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7, to end the fighting, release the hostages, and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

