Behind the Scenes at BravoCon Day 2: Potomac Wins and Vicki Loses It

Greg Doherty/Bravo

The BravoCon Scoops Are Pouring In

It is Day 2 of BravoCon here in Las Vegas, where I am covering all the panels, scoops, and behind-the-scenes gossip alongside The Daily Beast’s Obsessed brilliant Bravo babes Kyndall Cunningham and Coleman Spilde. It was a big news day here in Sin City, and not just because the three of us finally figured out a way to exit the casino we’re staying in that didn’t involve 23 minutes of asking for directions to the street and staring at Google Maps.

In the three years that BravoCon has been happening—once before the pandemic, and last year in New York City—there has never been a panel as juicy and explosive as the Real Housewives of Potomac one that took place Saturday. (These women know how to put on a show; pay attention and watch the Season 8 premiere on Sunday night.) The energy in Vegas was also a lot livelier today, especially for the Real Housewives of New York panel, which had the longest lines to attend any event at BravoCon thus far. Frankly, it’s what my hometown girls deserve after a really great freshman season.

Read more at The Daily Beast.