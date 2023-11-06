Glastonbury 2024 ‘line up’ so far: The rumoured headliners and big names for next year’s festival

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

As Glastonbury Festival returns in 2024, here’s everything you need to know about the rumored headliners and how to get tickets and when.

The long-awaited festival will take place from Wednesday, June 26 to Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Last year revelers enjoyed the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton Johnwho played his last ever UK gig at the Pyramid stag to close the 2023 edition of the festival.

The MailOnline has listed everything you need to know about the festival so far.

Who are the rumored headliners?

Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay are the first headliners expected to take to the stage next year, The Mail on Sunday exclusively revealed.

After months of discussion, the three iconic singers will reportedly appear on the Pyramid Stage, although the official lineup has not yet been revealed.

A festival insider said: ‘It’s the dream line-up, a brilliant mix of different music and different atmospheres. Then of course you have Madonna on the last night, which will be epic.’

When she takes to the stage in 2024, it will be the first time Madonna, 65, has performed at the festival, which is being held at Worthy Farm, Somerset. When 28-year-old Dua performs, it will be her first headlining performance.

Wow: Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay are the first headliners expected to take to the stage next year, it was exclusively revealed by The Mail on Sunday (Chris Martin pictured)

Cold play

Coldplay would be in the running to headline on Saturday.

Coldplay has headlined four times before: in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016.

Glastonbury bosses have been accused of choosing too many male acts as headliners. Last year’s lineup was all male, with Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John taking the top spots.

Back again: Coldplay have headlined four times before – in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016 – and are rumored to be playing on Saturday (photo, Coldplay’s Chris Martin)

Returning: Glastonbury bosses have been accused of choosing too many male acts to headline. Last year the line-up was all male, with Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John taking the top spot

Madonna

According to the Mail On Sunday, Madonna is said to be in the running to close the music extravaganza on the final night.

Speaking last month, organizer Emily Eavis, daughter of Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis, revealed that a large team of American stars, believed to be Madonna, had contacted her and said she was free.

She said: ‘2024 is still kind of up in the air, and I thought it was starting to take shape, and last week I just got a phone call, and this is what happens if you wait a little bit longer, because a lot of times we’re fully booked from July.

“This year we’re keeping it a little longer and last week I got a call from a really big American artist saying this person is going to be back next year, and I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible.’ Thank God we had the chance.’

Exciting: Madonna, in the photo, closes the festival on the last evening on the Pyramid stage

Icon: Organizer Emily Eavis, daughter of Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis, revealed last month that a huge team of an American star, believed to be Madonna, had contacted her and said she was free

Dua Lipa

British singing sensation Dua is said to be in line for Friday’s top act, although the official line-up has not yet been confirmed.

Earlier this year, Dua was embroiled in controversy after failing to join Sir Elton John on the Glastonbury stage for their duet Cold Heart.

Fans claimed there was a falling out between the two, although Dua insisted she was just working in New York.

Emily previously said about the lack of female headliners: “I’ve always been very passionate about the gender divide (in festival line-ups) and I think our problem really was that I’d been so outspoken about it that it having a The year of no women made people a little angry – or some people.

“And we had a female – she pulled out and we replaced them with Guns N’ Roses. But everyone knows it’s at the top of my list.

‘It’s difficult with female artists because there aren’t enough headliners. But we also create them. We put the bands and female artists on smaller stages and let them come through all the time. And who knows? Next year we might get two. And I can definitely say that the Legend is female.”

So good: British singing sensation Dua will be Friday’s top act

Will they both return? Earlier this year, Dua was embroiled in controversy after failing to join Sir Elton John on the Glastonbury stage for their duet Cold Heart.

When can I get a ticket?

This year, anyone wanting to attend the festival must first pre-register to get a ticket – via their website.

Fans can purchase tickets – including coach travel – through Glastonbury’s partnership with ticket operator on Thursday, November 16 at 6pm See Tickets.

Those who do not wish to travel can purchase a general admission ticket on Sunday, November 19 at 9am.

Tickets were scheduled to go on sale on November 2, but were postponed for two weeks, just hours before the price was due to increase.

The highly anticipated sale was postponed after some customers failed to realize their registration had expired or been deleted earlier this month.

Tickets are sold exclusively via glastonbury.seetickets.comSo make sure you don’t spend a fortune on illegal tickets elsewhere.

Glastonbury has limited the number of tickets per transaction to six.

Crucially, this year anyone wanting to attend the festival must first pre-register to get a ticket – via their website

Go Go Go! Fans can purchase tickets – including coach travel – through Glastonbury’s partnership with ticket operator SeeTickets on Thursday, November 16 at 6pm

Info: Those who do not wish to travel can purchase a general admission ticket on Sunday, November 19 at 9 a.m.

How much do tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Glastonbury 2024 have yet to be announced, but in 2023 a ticket for the full weekend was £335 plus a £5 additional booking fee – so the price next year will likely be similar (if not more).

You can pay a £50 deposit to secure your ticket and then pay the remainder in installments until April 2024, when the remaining balance is due.

The festival also offers the opportunity to purchase a bus ticket to get to the famous Worthy Farm. This ticket usually costs between £40 and £150 depending on your departure point.