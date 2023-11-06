Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    Patriots vs. Commanders live updates: Can New England bounce back?

    Patriots

    The Patriots (2-6) are coming off a loss to the Dolphins, losing four of five.

    The Patriots have won each of the last four meetings against Washington. Can they make it five in a row? Maddie Meyer/Getty image

    Hello from Gillette Stadium, where the struggling Patriots (2-6) will host the struggling Washington Commanders (3-5).

    New England has lost four of five, and Washington has lost five of six.

    Something has to happen here – unless the game ends in a draw. It’s 60 degrees and sunny, and it looks like it will be great all day.

    LIVE UPDATES

    11:44 am: Mac Jones and Demario Douglas get some work in with an hour to go before game time.

    11:37 am: Davon Godchaux rocks Salute to Service cleats.

    11:34 am: Here are the inactive Patriots and Commanders:

    11:09 am: Wide receiver Demario Douglas shows his support for those in Lewiston, Maine.

