NNA – Hezbollah Party will be organizing a festival in commemoration of ldquo;Hezbollah Martyr Dayquot;, in which the Secretary-General of the Party, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, will address the attendees and the public at three orsquo;clock in the afternoon upcoming Saturday, 11/11/2023, at the quot;Mahdi Shahid High School Hallquot; – Airport Road, Beirut.

