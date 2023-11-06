New death toll of Ainatha massacre: 4 martyrs, including 3 children

NNA – Nabatieh – National News Agency correspondent reported that the Israeli occupation forces committed a massacre this evening when their drones targeted a civilian car on the Ainatha-Aitaroun road in the Bint Jbeil district.

In details, two vehicles were en route behind each other, the first driven by journalist Samir Abdel-Hussein Ayoub (a correspondent for a Russian channel from the town of Ainatha), and behind him was a CRV vehicle driven by citizen Hoda Abdel-Nabi Hejazi (niece of journalist Samir Ayoub), accompanied by her mother and three children when they were subjected to a raid from an enemy drone, and the CRV was directly hit and burst into flames.

The raid led to the martyrdom of Samira Abdel-Hussein Ayoub (sister of journalist Samir Ayoub) and her grandchildren, Remas Mahmoud Hejazinbsp;(14 years old), Talin Mahmoud Hejazinbsp;(12 years old), and Layan Mahmoud Hejazinbsp;(10 years old), and the wounding of their mother Hoda Ayoub along withnbsp;journalist Samir Ayoub.

Ambulances belonging to the Al-Resala Scouts transferrednbsp;the wounded and the bodies to Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil.

nbsp;

=============R.Sh,