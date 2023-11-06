Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    New death toll of Ainatha massacre: 4 martyrs, including 3 children

    By

    Nov 5, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Nabatieh – National News Agency correspondent reported that the Israeli occupation forces committed a massacre this evening when their drones targeted a civilian car on the Ainatha-Aitaroun road in the Bint Jbeil district.

    In details, two vehicles were en route behind each other, the first driven by journalist Samir Abdel-Hussein Ayoub (a correspondent for a Russian channel from the town of Ainatha), and behind him was a CRV vehicle driven by citizen Hoda Abdel-Nabi Hejazi (niece of journalist Samir Ayoub), accompanied by her mother and three children when they were subjected to a raid from an enemy drone, and the CRV was directly hit and burst into flames.

    The raid led to the martyrdom of Samira Abdel-Hussein Ayoub (sister of journalist Samir Ayoub) and her grandchildren, Remas Mahmoud Hejazinbsp;(14 years old), Talin Mahmoud Hejazinbsp;(12 years old), and Layan Mahmoud Hejazinbsp;(10 years old), and the wounding of their mother Hoda Ayoub along withnbsp;journalist Samir Ayoub.

    Ambulances belonging to the Al-Resala Scouts transferrednbsp;the wounded and the bodies to Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil.

    nbsp;

    =============R.Sh,

    By

