Meghan and Harry’s marriage will last ‘years rather than decades’ and Duchess ‘has run rings around poor Harry to get money, notoriety and a title’, Graydon Carter claims

A famous former Vanity Fair editor has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage will last ‘years rather than decades’.

Canadian Graydon Carter, 74, said he believes the Duchess of Sussex, who married the Duke in 2018, “embraced poor Harry to get money, fame and a title.”

Since their royal wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018, the Sussexes have stepped back from their duties in the royal family, moved to California and had two children, Lilibet and Archie.

But the marriage may not last long, Carter said. The founder and co-editor of Air Mail told the Sunday Times: ‘I would measure the length of marriage in years rather than decades.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding in May 2018. A leading journalist claimed on Sunday that he thinks the couple’s marriage will be measured in ‘years, not decades’

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, pictured above in 2017, criticized the Duchess of Sussex in a new interview

‘I think she watched poor Harry and got what she wanted: fame, money and a title. His usefulness to her diminishes every day.”

Carter said he didn’t think Markle would make a comeback as an actor, but did say, “If there’s a Real Housewives of Montecito show in the works, she’d be a shoo-in.”

The royals seem to be as happy and devoted to each other as ever. Speaking at an event last month, Meghan told audience members: “Being a mother is the most important thing in my entire life.”

She then gestured to Harry, who was sitting in the audience, and added, “Outside my marriage to this one.”

Since their dramatic departure from their royal duties, the couple has had quite a few business ventures. They founded their charity Archewell, signed a five-year, $100 million contract with Netflix and an exclusive $20 million deal with Spotify to produce “uplifting” audio projects.

Meghan has stayed relatively under the radar for much of this year, with the Duchess reportedly enjoying quality time at their $13 million mansion in Montecito, California, with Harry, as well as their four-year-old son Archie and two-year-old daughter Lilibet.

LA-based marketer Stacy Jones said at the time that Meghan is currently going through a “major rebranding” and suspects the Duchess will try to move away from a “victimhood” narrative.

Jones explained, “That’s not a platform on which you can build a brand.”

Meghan and Harry are pictured together at an event in New York in May. The Duchess told an audience last month that her two children and husband are the most important things in her life

The duchess, who was married to film producer Trevor Engelson between 2011 and 2014, also wrote a children’s book, The Bench, and launched her podcast, Archetypes. It was canceled after one season.

Her old drama series, Suits, has soared in popularity in recent months, prompting claims that Meghan could be making an acting comeback.

The Duchess, who hired a powerful new agent earlier this year, is also said to be considering relaunching her popular Instagram account The Tig.

An autobiography may also be in the works, with such a tome likely to be filled with explosive revelations about Meghan’s short life as a working royal.

She and Harry enjoyed a huge publicity blitz earlier this year thanks to the release of his tell-all autobiography Spare.

The book details Harry’s feud with his brother William and other notable life moments, including Harry losing his virginity to an older woman and his use of cocaine.

Hollywood insiders believe Meghan may even have plans for a political career.

The star has spoken out to express her views on issues such as gender equality and racial justice, while her royal relatives in Britain remain silent on such dilemmas to avoid being seen as biased.