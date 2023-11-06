Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo share huge announcement – six months after their stunning wedding nuptials

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have shared a huge announcement six months after their beautiful wedding.

The Made In Chelsea star, 34, married his co-star girlfriend, 29, earlier this year in two ceremonies, including one at a picturesque location in Spain.

The couple have built a loyal fan base thanks to their hilarious and down-to-earth depictions of married life, chronicled in their podcast Newlyweds.

The happy couple have shared an update on how their wedding is going six months after tying the knot and announced some exciting news.

Jamie and Sophie announced on Sunday that Newlyweds will be going on tour, in what they call their ‘second honeymoon’.

Sweet: Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo shared a big announcement – six months after they tied the knot

Exciting: the Made In Chelsea stars shared that they are going on tour with their podcast NewlyWeds

Jamie shared the news and affectionately admitted that he and Sophie are having the “best time together” and that they are excited to bring the podcast to the stage.

Newlyweds Tour Dates: Complete April 11: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow April 19: O2 Apollo, Manchester April 21: Symphony Hall, Birmingham April 24: Eventim Apollo, London April 30: Vicar Street, Dublin

He said: ‘It’s no secret that I adore Sophie and have always found her hilarious, but it was great for everyone else to see how brilliant and funny she is through the podcast.

‘We have the best time together. And even though we’ve known each other for years and been married for over six months, it’s great fun to still learn new things about each other.’

Sophie added: ‘After all the planning and excitement leading up to the wedding, we’re really enjoying getting used to married life.

‘I wasn’t sure if it would feel any different when we were husband and wife, but it just feels like it’s always been that way, and that’s really wonderful.

“I know this sounds really cliché, but we can’t wait to be old and gray, but the jokes will never stop!”

The popular podcast has helped clips on TikTok reach more than 35 million likes, such as the two parts their hilarious experiences in married life leave no stone unturned.

The Tour will be full of “side-splitting stories, audience participation, mystery guests and listener messages.”

Jamie and Sophie have confirmed dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Dublin for 2024.

Romance: The Made In Chelsea star married his girlfriend in two ceremonies earlier this year, including one at a picturesque location in Spain

The presale starts on November 8 at 10 a.m., the general sale will follow on November 10 at 10 a.m.

The big news comes six months after Jamie and Sophie tied the knot – once in a ceremony in London and again during lavish celebrations in Spain.

Jamie has since admitted that Sophie was ‘really stressed’ before their wedding day.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline at the GoCardless JustGiving Awards, Jamie revealed that he has embraced his new status as a husband, and that Sophie has been ‘much more relaxed’ since their wedding.

Asked how he and Sophie have adjusted to married life, Jamie said: ‘Nothing has changed. I wake up every day with my best friend. It’s the best thing ever.

‘She has become much more relaxed. She was very stressed before the wedding, but now she is completely crazy. It is awesome.’

He added, “So what that means is that I am, in fact, the best husband in the world.”

He and Sophie tied the knot in a small and intimate ceremony in London on April 14, before having a second wedding in Spain.

In love: Jamie said he has embraced his new status as a husband, and Sophie is ‘much more relaxed’ since their wedding

During the large-scale second ceremony, which took place on May 20 at Las Sirenas in Sotogrande, Jamie and Sophie celebrated their wedding with all their loved ones.

The couple were joined by a host of their famous friends, including Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott, Spencer Matthews and Millie Mackintosh.

And Sophie recently reflected on their lavish second wedding in an exclusive interview with MailOnline, telling how they partied all night until 4am.

She said: ‘It was amazing, suddenly it was four in the morning and I was like ‘oh, I have to go home!’, so it was really good.”

Sophie also said she never wanted a ‘big’ wedding and revealed that it was Jamie who wanted the lavish Spanish celebration, while she wanted their intimate wedding ceremony in Chelsea.

Jamie and Sophie announce ‘NewlyWeds: The Tour’, a series of live podcast shows taking place across Britain next year. More information can be found at newwedstour.com.