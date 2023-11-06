Tyson Recalls 30,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets

Tyson Foods has issued a recall for nearly 30,000 pounds of a product known as dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets. This action comes in response to reports from consumers who discovered small metal fragments in the nuggets. The announcement was made by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on a Saturday.

The recall pertains specifically to the 29-ounce plastic bags of the product, officially labeled as “Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties,” according to the FSIS release. Approximately 29,819 pounds of these Fun Nuggets are affected by this recall.

The contaminated nuggets were manufactured on September 5 and subsequently distributed across the United States to various distributors in states such as Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Although one incident of a “minor oral injury” was reported, the FSIS stated that there have been no other reports of injuries or illnesses resulting from the consumption of these nuggets.

The FSIS is strongly advising individuals who may have these Fun Nuggets stored in their freezer to dispose of them and refrain from consuming them. Alternatively, the bags of nuggets can be returned to the place of purchase, as per the FSIS’s guidance.

