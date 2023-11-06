Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri: Israeli occupation’s perpetrations from Gaza to southern Lebanon are of one context

    By

    Nov 5, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker,nbsp;Nabih Berri, condemned the Israeli occupation forces#39; targeting of innocent civilians in their vehicles this evening and paramedics in the morning while carrying out their humanitarian duty.

    He said in a statement: ldquo;The latest in a series ofnbsp;Israeli occupation criminal acts is the crime committed against children on the Aitaroun-Ainata road, which led to the martyrdom of a woman and three of her grandchildren. What happened confirms beyond doubt that Israel and its military and political levels, exemplified by its Minister of Heritage who called for the use of the nuclear bomb against the Palestinian people in Gaza, represent a model of organized state terrorism and that the Israeli entity#39;snbsp;perpetrations from Gaza to southern Lebanon are of one context.quot;

