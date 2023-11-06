Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    FPM: As if the enemy is seeking to deliberately expand its attacks against Lebanon to extend the scope of the war

    By

    Nov 5, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The official account of the Free Patriotic Movement posted the following on platformnbsp;quot;Xquot;: quot;The Free Patriotic Movement condemns the Israeli crime against innocent civilians and children, as if the enemy is seeking to deliberately expand its attacks against Lebanon to extend the scope of the war after failing to achieve its goals in Gaza.

    Following the shift in the international public opinion#39;s stance against the acts of genocide in Gaza, the party warns the Western countries supporting Israel of the necessity to restrain it if they truly wish to prevent the expansion of the war, in order to prevent it from dragging the West into an uncontrolled conflict.

    The Movement offers its condolences to the families of the martyrs.quot;

    nbsp;

    ========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Marcus Rashford tells Man United fan channel to ‘STOP spreading malicious rumours’ in response to video asking whether the forward’s Old Trafford future was ‘in doubt’

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Bad breath? Experts reveal how to tell if it’s a sign of a GUT problem

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    This dainty $13,000 EV is beating Tesla in Japan. Owners say it’s better at narrow roads and city driving.

    Nov 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Marcus Rashford tells Man United fan channel to ‘STOP spreading malicious rumours’ in response to video asking whether the forward’s Old Trafford future was ‘in doubt’

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Bad breath? Experts reveal how to tell if it’s a sign of a GUT problem

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    This dainty $13,000 EV is beating Tesla in Japan. Owners say it’s better at narrow roads and city driving.

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Pret a Manager’s CEO started out making $3 an hour at McDonald’s when he was 16

    Nov 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy