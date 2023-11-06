FPM: As if the enemy is seeking to deliberately expand its attacks against Lebanon to extend the scope of the war

NNA – The official account of the Free Patriotic Movement posted the following on platformnbsp;quot;Xquot;: quot;The Free Patriotic Movement condemns the Israeli crime against innocent civilians and children, as if the enemy is seeking to deliberately expand its attacks against Lebanon to extend the scope of the war after failing to achieve its goals in Gaza.

Following the shift in the international public opinion#39;s stance against the acts of genocide in Gaza, the party warns the Western countries supporting Israel of the necessity to restrain it if they truly wish to prevent the expansion of the war, in order to prevent it from dragging the West into an uncontrolled conflict.

The Movement offers its condolences to the families of the martyrs.quot;

