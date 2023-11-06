George Santos Battles the Truth in Extensive CNN Interview

CNN

Fresh off a House vote that sought to expel him from the chamber, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) agreed to sit down with CNN to explain his various fabrications, falsities, and deceptions, notable because he faces a 23-count federal indictment that aims to convict him for all of those.

The interview does little to explain just what led Santos to make all of those false claims about his life, career, and finances in the first place.

Santos told CNN‘s Manu Raju that it was a combination of “insecurity” and “stupidity” that compelled him to misconstrue nearly every facet of his life during his run for office. But he provided excuses for most of what he’s been accused of, saying it was his treasurer’s job to handle his finances; how he would prove his grandparents fled the Holocaust; and that he actually did provide a $500,000 loan to his campaign despite having less than $10,000 in his bank account.

