Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    News

    George Santos Battles the Truth in Extensive CNN Interview

    By

    Nov 5, 2023 , , , , ,
    George Santos Battles the Truth in Extensive CNN Interview

    CNN

    Fresh off a House vote that sought to expel him from the chamber, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) agreed to sit down with CNN to explain his various fabrications, falsities, and deceptions, notable because he faces a 23-count federal indictment that aims to convict him for all of those.

    The interview does little to explain just what led Santos to make all of those false claims about his life, career, and finances in the first place.

    Santos told CNN‘s Manu Raju that it was a combination of “insecurity” and “stupidity” that compelled him to misconstrue nearly every facet of his life during his run for office. But he provided excuses for most of what he’s been accused of, saying it was his treasurer’s job to handle his finances; how he would prove his grandparents fled the Holocaust; and that he actually did provide a $500,000 loan to his campaign despite having less than $10,000 in his bank account.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Marcus Rashford tells Man United fan channel to ‘STOP spreading malicious rumours’ in response to video asking whether the forward’s Old Trafford future was ‘in doubt’

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Bad breath? Experts reveal how to tell if it’s a sign of a GUT problem

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    This dainty $13,000 EV is beating Tesla in Japan. Owners say it’s better at narrow roads and city driving.

    Nov 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Marcus Rashford tells Man United fan channel to ‘STOP spreading malicious rumours’ in response to video asking whether the forward’s Old Trafford future was ‘in doubt’

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Bad breath? Experts reveal how to tell if it’s a sign of a GUT problem

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    This dainty $13,000 EV is beating Tesla in Japan. Owners say it’s better at narrow roads and city driving.

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Pret a Manager’s CEO started out making $3 an hour at McDonald’s when he was 16

    Nov 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy