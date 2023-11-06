Tyson recalls almost 30,000 pounds of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after consumers found metal pieces in them

A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse.

Tyson Foods has recalled almost 30,000 pounds of its frozen dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets amid fears that they could contain metal pieces, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

A number of consumers complained to the FSIS that they had found small metal pieces in their nuggets, with one even reporting a “minor oral injury” from eating a nugget.

The FSIS said it was not aware of any other reports of injury or illness caused by the products.

The FSIS said that Tyson had recalled around 29,819 pounds of the dinosaur-shaped nuggets, which is around 16,500 packets.

Tyson’s recall only applies to the 29-ounce packets of its “Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties” produced on September 5, 2023.

The FSIS said that the product had been shipped to the states of Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The FSIS asked consumers to check their freezers and encouraged consumers to either throw away their bags of nuggets or hand them back to wherever they purchased them.

Last year, Tyson Fresh Meats recalled 93,679 pounds of ground beef after it said it was potentially contaminated with “hard mirror-like pieces” and had been sent to a retailer in Texas.

The Arkansas-based company, which was founded in 1935, produces around 20% of the beef, chicken, and pork in the US.

Tyson is also facing accusations that it was knowingly employing migrant children.

In September, the US Department of Labor announced they were investigating Tyson Foods and Perdue Farms, another major poultry producer, over the reports.

The Tyson family has become one of the country’s richest families, but Tyson Foods announced earlier this year that it was shutting four of its chicken plants as it sought to cut costs amid falling demand.

Tyson Foods did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Insider, which was sent outside of regular working hours.

