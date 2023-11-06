‘You can’t defend him… that’s UNBELIEVABLE’: Darwin Nunez misses a sitter during Liverpool’s clash with Luton to leave Jamie Carragher stunned, just minutes before Tahith Chong gave Hatters shock lead

Liverpool player Darwin Nunez missed a sitter against Luton Town on Saturday evening

Darwin Nunez felt somewhat embarrassed after missing a sitter during the match between Liverpool and Luton Town on Sunday evening.

The incident took place in the 69th minute of the match when Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed the ball to Mohammed Salah at the back post.

Salah played the ball back to Nunez, who was on the opposite post. All he had to do was guide the ball into the net, as Thomas Kaminski had already been beaten.

However, Nunez shot over the bar and ended up in row Z. His teammates couldn’t believe what they had seen and put their heads in their hands.

Fortunately for Nunez, the offside flag was raised immediately after the incident as Salah was ruled offside. But that didn’t stop fans from criticizing the 24-year-old’s mistake.

Jamie Carragher, who was part of Sky’s commentary team, said: ‘He might be a little relieved that the flag has been raised. I still don’t think people will forget it. I think Salah might have been onside.’

Meanwhile, fans took to X to share their thoughts. One social media user said: ‘I swear Nunez misses an open goal every game.’

Another said: ‘I never considered Nunez a good striker. He lacks precision, wants to shoot the ball too much, is clumsy and uncoordinated in front of goal.’

While one fan wrote: ‘I absolutely love Darwin Nunez but that miss was inexcusable. He needs to learn how not to whack everything, that was a simple tap. He needs to have a lot more finesse in front of goal.”

Another said: ‘Darwin will score complex goals and miss easy goals. I don’t understand my striker.” While someone said, ‘Oh, for God’s sake, we have to sell Darwin. What was that actually missing?’

The missed opportunity proved costly for Liverpool as Tahith Chong found the back of the net for Luton Town moments later to see the Reds go 1-0 down.

Fortunately for the Reds, Luis Diaz found the back of the net in the 90+5 minutes of the match to see Liverpool secure a point.