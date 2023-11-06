WATCH: Florida Police Officers Lift Car Off Man Trapped Underneath — ‘Somebody Pull Him Out!’

In a heart-pounding display of heroism, the Cape Coral police have released bodycam footage showing the moments when two officers came to the rescue of a man’s life. The incident unfolded at 5:47 p.m. on October 30, when the police received a distress call reporting a man trapped beneath his vehicle, as detailed in an Instagram post by the department.

On October 30, 2023, at 5:47pm, officers working for the Cape Coral Police Department were dispatched to a call for a man trapped under his car. While the man was working on his car, the car jack failed and the car fell on top of him.

Officer Bridges and Officer Klakowicz arrived on scene. Together, they lifted the car off the man saving his life. Officers ensured the man was still breathing and had a pulse. The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He is now back home.

Through the officers’ quick response times and high levels of physical fitness, they saved a man’s life.

