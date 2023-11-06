Car crash at Daylesford pub: Horror twist after five die including two children as car ploughs into Royal Hotel beer garden, Melbourne

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Witnesses have relived the horrific moments when a BMW SUV driven by an elderly man slammed into a crowded beer garden, killing five people, including a child and a teenager.

The pub was busy with hundreds of customers in the hours before the crash due to the unofficial long weekend leading up to the Melbourne Cup public holiday on Tuesday.

The white BMW SUV crashed into customers, killing five people, including two men, a woman, a six-year-old boy and a teenage girl, and injuring several others.

Victoria Police Superintendent John Fitzpatrick said investigators were still trying to determine what happened and were waiting to interview the driver who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. hazard.

It is unclear whether the 66-year-old man suffered from a medical condition that caused the accident.

Supt Fitzpatrick said the scene was extremely confrontational and it was likely friends and family saw their loved ones die.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen something this radical. Any time five people die at one scene, it’s horrific,” Supt Fitzpatrick said.

“We don’t like to see anyone lose their life, but to see a child – you never want to see something like that.”

Local resident Rhonda White, who has lived in Daylesford for 40 years, said the usually quiet country town had turned into a scene worse than any movie.

She saw bodies vaporized in a cloud of blood and gore when they were hit at high speed by the car.

“There were dead bodies everywhere. It was horrible. I watched the whole accident,” she said.

“The car went up into the sky. I thought it was just dust. Only now do I know they were bodies.

“I can’t explain what I saw, something I wouldn’t even see in a movie.

“The car was going up, turning on the lights and I didn’t realize until later that there were all bodies around us – they were bodies I was looking at.”

Ms White described people “screaming and screaming” in the aftermath, barely able to believe what they had seen.

Another local woman working next to the pub said it was the most “traumatic” thing she had ever seen.

His staff came out to see bodies lying on the sidewalk.

“We’re all pretty shocked,” she said.

“It’s pretty bad, I’ve never seen anything so traumatic in my life.”

A witness said he saw the car go “into the sky” and thought he saw a cloud of dust explode – but now realizes it was “bodies”.

Eyewitnesses said the badly damaged BMW remained at the scene when emergency services arrived and frantically rushed to the aid of injured customers.

Its bumper bar was almost torn off and its hood crushed under the force of the impacts.

Police, ambulances and firefighters, as well as the Victoria SES, all quickly converged on the scene.

The horrific accident sent seven more people to hospitals from Ballarat to Melbourne, including four who had to be airlifted and are fighting for their lives.

One of them is the driver of the BMW, a 67-year-old man from Macedonian Mountain, whom eyewitnesses saw sitting motionless in his car for 10 minutes after the devastating impact.

The pub was reportedly busy all weekend and the courtyard – overlooking the town roundabout – was “packed” at the time.

An out-of-control car crashed into a busy pub beer garden, killing at least five people and seriously injuring several others. Pictured: Emergency services on site

A woman from a business next to the Royal Daylesford said she and her staff were all “shaken” after seeing some bodies on the pavement.

Victoria Police have confirmed five people were killed in the horrific crash on Vincent Street in Daylesford, 100km northwest of Melbourne.

Four rescue helicopters were dispatched to recover the seriously injured victims. Dozens of police officers and several ambulance crews also rushed to the scene.

A man from Sailor’s Falls, just south of Daylesford, said “lots of sirens and emergency vehicles were screaming around” the town before 7pm on a local community Facebook page.

The owner of a pizzeria near the hotel rushed outside when she heard a “loud bang”.

“There was some sort of collision at the roundabout, I don’t know how many cars were involved,” restaurant owner Kitty Martin told the Herald Sun.

“The car looked pretty bad. Looks like he hit something pretty hard. Apparently he went through a pole.

One person said the pub was busy on Sunday.

“The Royal was packed with customers outside all weekend,” she wrote on social media.

Another said the Royal Hotel was one of the most popular venues in the area. An employee at a nearby restaurant said the car involved was “a mess.”

“There are a lot of people outside,” she said.

Eyewitnesses said the badly damaged vehicle remained at the scene when emergency services arrived and frantically rushed to the aid of injured customers.

Paramedics transported four patients to Melbourne for treatment, including a child.

The child was airlifted to the Royal Children’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two adults were airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and one adult to the Alfred Hospital, all seriously injured.

Paramedics also took two patients to Ballarat and one patient to Royal Melbourne in a serious but stable condition.

Victoria Police confirmed the accident on social media on Sunday evening.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal crash in Daylesford,” police said in a statement.

Four rescue helicopters were dispatched to recover the seriously injured victims. Dozens of police officers and several ambulance crews also rushed to the scene.